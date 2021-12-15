LOOK: Shudufhadzo Musida dazzles at Miss World charity gala

Only one day to go until the finale of the 70th edition of the Miss World and Shudufhadzo Musiḓa seems to be ready. The 25 year old, who hails from Limpopo, is representing South Africa against contestants from 109 other countries in the competition happening at San Juan, Puerto Rico, on December 16.

Musida̭ attended the annual Miss World charity gala, where she presented her Beauty With A Purpose project as part of the Top 10 projects chosen at Miss World. She wore a white gown with a dramatic train on the arms, designed by Juan William Aria. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shudufhadzo Musiḓa 🇿🇦 (@shudufhadzomusida) “My heart is filled with so much gratitude as you know that the work we have done together has been the main focus and purpose of my reign as Miss South Africa, and to be able to share this with people on the other side of the world has been an absolute highlight of my journey here so far.

“I pledge here that the work we have started will continue,” said Musiḓa. Beauty With A Purpose is a project that focuses on mental health awareness, something she promoted throughout her Miss South Africa reign. At the grand finale, where Toni-Ann Singh of Jamaica will crown her successor at the end of the event, Musiḓa will be dressed by Cape Town designer Warrick Gautier.

“The Designer of the World dress has been inspired by the Miss SA crown Buhle, and its refined African geometric details are carried through with crystal bead work creating a glamorous and sensual piece. “The fitted silhouette in a cherry red crepe serves to showcase Miss SA as a strong and confident woman. “Attached is a silk chiffon cape to show that women can be both strong and feminine.