LOOK: Simone Biles makes her Vogue cover debut

American artistic gymnast Simone Biles made her debut Vogue cover. 

The gold medalist graces two covers for the August issue, one in which she is wearing a red sheer dress and, in the other, she is in an orange bathing suit.

In an interview with Abby Aguirre, Biles spoke about beauty standards and how she was discriminated against for her looks. 

She explained how people made rude comments about her when she started competing. “They focused on my hair. They focused on how big my legs were. But God made me this way, and I feel like if I didn’t have these legs or these calves, I wouldn’t be able to tumble as high as I can and have all of these moves named after me.”

She also encouraged young girls to look beyond their appearances and focus on their craft. 

“No matter how good you are in your sport, in life, in work, the number one thing people talk about is how you look. You’re still going to thrive. You’re going to become somebody amazing and great. You guys are all beautiful, inside and out.”

Biles also shared her skincare and beauty routine.

