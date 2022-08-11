LOOK: Sithelo Shozi shows off mommy makeover body after undergoing Brazilian butt lift

DJ and social media influencer Sithelo Shozi has headed to Turkey for a “mommy makeover''. A "mommy makeover" is when a woman goes under the knife to have a “series of procedures performed in the same surgical session that aims to improve the appearance of areas most affected by childbearing”, according to North Raleigh Plastic Surgery.

As she opened up about getting surgical work done on her body, Shozi emphasised that there is nothing wrong with “giving yourself a makeover” as she shared her wish of the retraction of “surgery stigma”. The mother of three explained that going for surgery was the “best decision and best reward”, she could have given herself. Shozi has two daughters with Royal AM chairman and musician Andile Mpisane and a son with Makhosini Maseko. Sithelo Shozi shares her surgery before picture. | Instagram @sithelo She opened up to her followers about the process as she shared pictures of her before and after images.

“After spending the past two months doing some diet planning and endless takeouts I was finally able to gain enough weight and fat to perform the procedure I wanted. “My hip dips must've been my biggest worry and also achieving my desired shape,” she added. The socialite also shared a picture of the results of her Brazilian butt lift at The Clinique Istanbul in Turkey.

Sithelo shares a surgery after picture after getting a “mommy makeover” in Turkey. | Instagram @_sithelo. Turkey is becoming a popular destination for plastic surgery. Middle East Eye credits the affordable prices, free visa entry and short flight distances from much of West Asia, North Africa and Europe being draw cards for visitors. Many women choose to go under the knife in their efforts to get their bodies back to their pre-pregnancy bodies. Actress and casting director Lesedi Matsunyane-Ferguson in January showed off her hot body after going under the knife.

