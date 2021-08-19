LOOK: South Africa’s award winning luxury spas

We’re living in stressful times and there’s never been a more appropriate time to seek escape from our troubles and submerge ourselves into a world of relaxation, pampering surrounded by all things beautiful, from sights to sounds, touch and smell. What better way to unwind and refresh than a day at the spa.

Not a spa day at home, or a mere full body massage, a proper indulgence luxury spa experience. RELAX and rejuvenate. Picture: Pexels Oxford English Dictionary described luxury to be “a state of great comfort or elegance involving great expense”. Fortunately for South Africans, we don’t have to go far to experience award-winning luxury spa treatments.

We’ve discovered a few of South Africa's most luxurious spas where you can escape your busy life, for even just a day, to indulge your senses and leave feeling rejuvenated. Sediko Bush Spa Sediko Bush Spa, winner of Best Luxury Safari Spa 2019 and 2020, is tucked away on the banks of the Limpopo river offering a haven to unwind, relax and revive the senses.

Named after the Northern Sotho word “circle”, the spa invites guests to immerse in this African oasis offering an idyllic retreat from the demands of city life. Enthused by the soothing backdrops of nature. SEDIKO Bush Spa. Picture: Instagram The Sediko philosophy is to craft a circular sense of relaxation and spoil with a gracious culture steeped in hospitality, where elevated levels of service and attention to detail guarantee a sense of revival and renewal of body and soul. They offer a wide variety of hydrotherapy spoils such as Vichy and Razul chambers, milk baths, flotation pools, sensation showers, outdoor natural stone baths, saunas and steam rooms.

Their carefully selected African and international facial and body treatments, performed by world-class therapists, will guide you to find your true African wellness Sediko, while our signature beauty services will provide you with flawless finishing touches. Fairlawns spa This award-winning Balinese style spa is a true haven for wellness and restoration and is situated in the heart of Morningside, Sandton but once you step into the spa you’ll forget that you are right in the middle of a bustling city.

The Fairlawns spa combines traditional and modern concepts with luxurious products to create a variety of magnificent treatments in a tranquil space complete with de-stressing water features and birdsong in the bamboo groves. FAIRLAWNS Spa Balinese Garden. Picture: Instagram They strive to provide a unique Balinese spa experience that both nurtures and brings forth each guest’s own personal beauty and well-being to help rejuvenate, relax, and restore your senses, bringing your life back into balance. Five indoor treatment rooms with enhanced mood lighting sets the scene for your journey to relaxation and restoration.

The Balinese Gardens are the perfect space to catch your breath after your massage. Heated pool with rim flow jacuzzi, steam room, waterfall, showers, relaxation pools. Enviro Sanctuary Spa Enviro Sanctuary Spa won Luxury spa award for the best unique spa in 2020 and is located on the premises of the Award Winning 4-star Thaba Tshwene Game Lodge near Hartbeesfontein in the North West.

ENVIRO Sanctuary Spa in Thaba Tshwene Game Lodge. Picture: Facebook They chose the distinct spot for its scenic views and charming beauty with a vision of “live in, live out” character for an Eco Spa. Their mission is to provide their clients and guests the finest treatments and environmentally friendly products in a serene, natural and peaceful atmosphere in order to develop and maintain a healthy and conscious lifestyle which will restore the body and revive the mind. The location features secret, cocooning corners in and around the spa to connect with your inner being.

In order to create space with and for enough energy flowing, the building was laid out in five levels into the koppie to the North side. During the excavation of the site natural stone was used to clad the rustic walls. All natural indigenous flora has been preserved. Every corner of our Eco Spa has its own powerful beauty. Create a transformational experience in nature often, by quieting the mind to restore the body and replenish your soul. Ground and meditate for physical, spiritual and mental renewal. Re-energise your inner strength.

The Spa at Delaire Graff This spa is positioned atop the Helshoogte Pass, Banhoek Valley of Stellenbosch. The serene environment is the essence of Delaire Graff Spa.

Their philosophy is connected through Eastern wisdom complemented by advanced modern technology. Where time-honoured beliefs meet modern science. SPA at Delaire Graff views. Picture: Facebook Their focus is on regenerative treatments with science-driven results that speak to mind, body and soul. It is an inspired philosophy in which contrasts are in perfect balance. The spa offers a range of innovative treatments crafted using the finest range of globally-renowned beauty products used in combination with specialised instruments such as petrified wooden tools and African combs.

SPA at Delaire Graff views. Picture: Facebook Designed to soothe your senses, the signature Jardin De Delaire Massage ritual incorporates dried botanicals from the gardens of the estate in a beautiful rasul treatment which offers a truly unique inner spa journey inspired by the outward environment. Their skilled therapists have the freedom to tailor the spa rituals for the guests for a personalised world-class experience. The Oyster Box Spa

Set amid lush sub-tropical gardens, just steps from the Indian Ocean and the golden sands of Umhlanga beach, the Spa at The Oyster Box is a cherished KwaZulu-Natal spa. The Oyster Box hotel, famous for the lighthouse right outside on the beach, is renowned for its excellent service and relaxing spa which is a retreat from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. For a 5-star luxury spa is secluded in luscious tropical gardens filled with the chatter of monkeys, exotic birds and perfumed flowers.