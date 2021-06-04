LOOK: Sri Lankan doll artist creates new face for Zozibini Tunzi doll after fan uproar

Sri Lankan celebrity doll artist, Nigeshan Sivasundharam and owner of “Nigydolls“, who created a Zozibini Tunzi doll has apologised to fans and fixed the inaccuracy on the doll’s face after a slew of negative comments from Zozi’s fans on social media.

The artist shared his first design of the doll on Instagram a week ago, but fans were not happy with the look, saying that it didn’t resemble Zozi at all.

Since then, the artist went back to the drawing board where he recreated the doll’s face.

The first image of the Zozibini Tunzi doll created by celebrity doll artist, Nigeshan Sivasundharam. Picture: Instagram.

He recently shared the new image on Instagram with the apology in the caption.

“Hi everyone..💜👇 In previous post most of them commented in Twitter that "This doll is not like Zozibinitunzi " Yes how it can be? I'm not a canvas doll maker. If there is any mistakes I'm sorry. I think this face is ok?” said Sivasundharam.

The artist also posted on Twitter where he explained that he isn’t a canvas doll maker and only looks at designing the costume and skin tone.

Most of the people commented that this doll is not like Zozibinitunzi.

Yes because I'm not a canvas doll maker.

I only design the costume.

When I'm making the the doll I consider only about the skin tone.

If any mistakes I'm sorry!🙏

I love u Zozibinitunzi #zozibinitunzi pic.twitter.com/rIuls3CFFb — Nigydolls (@NSivasundharam) June 2, 2021

Since the new design was shared on social media, Zozi’s global fans have been more accepting.

@ayeshabw said: “Hi... Thats alright and yeah i am so sure that you tried creating your best .. And hope your efforts Once A day Shine in the World .. 😍😍😍😍 I just Like your posts but never commented. .. But this made me comment 😏😏💗💗💗💗❤❤ Love you so much ! Keep recreating More 🔥”.

While @adv_fatimah_rahim said: “Omg !! Who says that go with ur talent ! It's brilliant!!”.

And @sam_mcglasses said: “It's beautiful. All the way from 🇿🇦”.

In the past Sivasundharam has created dolls of Indian Bollywood stars like Anushka Sharma and Madhuri Dixit, among others.