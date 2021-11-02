LOOK: Strike the perfect pose to get a perky looking bottom

A perfect round perky bottom is as desirable as perfectly round perky boobs but sadly not everyone is blessed with them. So many ladies who are looking for a quick fix are opting to go under the knife to get a nip here and a tuck there, and move some fat from one part of the body to another to enhance their bottoms to achieve the desired effect.

But there’s good news for the women who are not keen on plastic surgery or spending hours in the gym. All you need right now to get that apple-bottom look is to get into the correct pose when snapping those Instagram pictures because let’s face it, everybody wants that perfect Instagramable booty shot. All you need to get the pose right is strategically placed hands and the correct camera angle.

Chloe Ferry. Picture: Instagram Celebrities including Emily Ratajkowski and Kylie Jenner have shown us just how easy it is to get the look by simply holding their bottom up with their hands. Emily Ratajkowski. Picture: Instagram Yes, it’s as simple as that. Want a perky looking bum, hold them up of course! Kylie knows her best angles, and can often be seen looking back at the camera, subtly arranging her hands below her derrière to get the shot.