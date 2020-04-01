LifestyleStyle & BeautyBeauty
Kay Ngonyama is a makeup artist and Youtuber. Picture: Instagram.
LOOK: Stunning facebeats for #21beats4kay

By Thobile Mazibuko

Johannesburg makeup artist and YouTuber Kay Ngonyama is leading the pack of South African influencers with her unlimited content. 

Instead of staying at home with a boring bare face under pajamas, she challenged makeup lovers to keep the momentum going by doing different makeup looks for 21 days during the lockdown. 

Under the hashtag #21beats4kay, Ngonyama and many other ladies are feeding us with content on Twitter and these are our 21 hottest beats for Kay. 

