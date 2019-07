Supermodel, Carmen Lee Solomons. Picture: Instagram.

Cape Town supermodel, Carmen Lee Solomons is beauty goals.



The red-haired beauty who is making waves in the United States, having worked with the likes of Drake on a music video and Kendall & Kylie for a clothing line campaign, is a makeup goddess.





Her freckled face was meant to stand out and by using different makeup brands, she always slays a face beat. Here are our favourite Carmen Lee Solomons face beats.





The Erykah Badu





Solomons unleashed the Erykah Badu in her in a natural look that only enhances her grey eyes.









The Peacock





The Capetian beauty puts peacocks to shame using Nikki Makeup.









Fenty Face





Make up artist, Vuvu Maseti created a stunning face of Solomons for the Cosmopolitan campaign using Fenty Beauty.









Here's more of Solomons' stunning face.