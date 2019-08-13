“Does my bum look big in this?” is a question most men dread because no answer is the right answer.
Unless you’re Kim Kardashian who will always want the answer to be “YES”.
Kim Kardashian West, who is married to rapper and fashion designer Kanye West, is famous for her bootylicious bottom.
The 38-your-old reality TV star and business woman didn’t always have the full curvaceous bottom she now sports.
Best Snuggles 📷 @kendalljenner
It has in fact taken many different forms over the past few years.
How anyone can still question whether or not she’s had plastic surgery done is beyond me.
There’s no way your butt can change so dramatically from one year to the next without surgical intervention.
If you’ve gained weight, then sure, there’s a possibility. But would your waist remain slim or get even thinner? I don’t think so.
When Kim first came on to the scene after the leaked sex tape with then boyfriend Ray J, her bottom was pretty much “normal” size - nothing outrageous nor none existent.
The bigger her name and the "Keep up with the Kardashians" became, so did her derriere.
In 2011, after a very brief marriage to NBA player Kris Humphries, there was a noticeable growth in the size of her booty.
By the time Kim appeared on the cover of Paper Magazine in 2014 her bum was so abnormally large, that it broke the internet. It was undeniable that she had some work done on it giving a whole new meaning to “apple bottom”.
@kimkardashian covers our winter #BreakTheInternet issue, photographed by #JeanPaulGoude. 🍑
Unfortunately for Kim, the paparazzi snapped pics of her on holiday in Mexico and published un-airbrushed and unattractive images showing her not so great looking cellulite dimpled and sagging butt in a skimpy bikini. It looked like it needed a touch up of whatever she had been doing to keep it perky. 2017 wasn’t a good year for her bum.
I know some people have a hard time being happy with what they're born with, or maybe I shouldn't even bring up what I think about this pic. I just have a hard time understanding the reason for modifying your body to look like this? And the impact it has on our culture, because the majority of the women wanna be followers and have a behind just like this! I just posted this picture because no matter what- you going to have to learn to live, with or without work to your body. Word, I think we should worry about the genetically modified foods we're eating instead of modifying our bodies. #justmyopinion and it really #dontcount if it brings you peace #nevermindme #imnotajudge
Kim now seems to be as motivated as ever to maintain and show off her well rounded, extraordinary, voluptuous booty however and whenever she can.
What are u looking at lol. 📷 @splashnews
I have to wonder just how far she’s going to take this obsession with having such an unnaturally over-sized butt and what it will look like in the next five years.