LOOK: The Over 40 Challenge proves that life really does begin at 40

They say that it’s impolite to ask a woman her age. In fact it’s considered down right rude to do so. But these days ladies are ageing so well, that they have no problem disclosing their age anyway. I mean come on, have you seen what celebs like Halle Berry (54), Jennifer Lopez (51) and Jada Pinkett Smith (49) look like right now? Those women will put any 20-something to shame in the gym and their selfies be popping without using those face-altering filters the young ones love so much. But it’s not just the celebs, who we all assume have some kind of aesthetics beauty treatments done, who are ageing so well.

The woman next door is ageing just as well as they are. Back in the day 40 was considered old, middle-aged.

Now, 40 is considered to be the new 30!

Terms like the “roaring 40s” and “naughty 40s” are not phrases women made up to make those getting to that age feel better.

One of the most popular social media trends right now is the #Over40Challenge. Where woman over the age of 40 are proudly displaying pictures of themselves proving that life truly begins at 40!

If you don’t know what I’m talking about, do yourself a favour and log onto Twitter, check out the #Over40Challenge hashtag and see for yourself just how incredible the over 40 ladies are looking.

As a over 40 lady myself this challenge brought me much joy. Not only to see just how good my fellow 40-something ladies are looking, but to show the young ones that we are not as old as they think we are.

Here’s a look at just a few because there are just so many to choose from.

Some still think I'm lying when I say I'm over 40....hey k'dala sizibona🙈🙈🤣 #over40challenge pic.twitter.com/BrhBVwm1U7 — Millicent _Makhado (@millicentmakhad) February 4, 2021

I heard there was a roll call. I hope I’m not to late. #over40challenge pic.twitter.com/ZKtuP0D1BA — teamskinnybitch (@Teamskinnybeach) February 3, 2021

Finally a hashtag I can participate in 😂 the 40's is really that girl 🥳



#over40challenge pic.twitter.com/tEXKcGNlR9 — Nixi (@nixpetersen) February 4, 2021