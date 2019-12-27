Liz Hurley with her son Damian. Picture: Instagram

London - Even dressed up for winter, there’s no hiding their uncanny resemblance. Damian Hurley, 17, and his 54-year-old mother Elizabeth posed for this snap as they went for a Christmas Day stroll.

And, despite their bobble hats, heavy coats and scarves, the pair’s identical flowing brown hair, chiselled cheekbones and perfect skin were hard to miss.

Damian, a model, got into the festive spirit wearing a decorated tinsel and reindeer headband. Hurley was wearing a brown tweed coat and Damian a black puffa coat and black scarf.

Damian shared the sweet snap with his 47 000 followers on Instagram with the caption: "Happy Christmas" with a Christmas tree and love heart emoji alongside.