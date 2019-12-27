Liz Hurley with her son Damian. Picture: Instagram

London - Even dressed up for winter, there’s no hiding their uncanny resemblance.

Damian Hurley, 17, and his 54-year-old mother Elizabeth posed for this snap as they went for a Christmas Day stroll.

And, despite their bobble hats, heavy coats and scarves, the pair’s identical flowing brown hair, chiselled cheekbones and perfect skin were hard to miss.

Damian, a model, got into the festive spirit wearing a decorated tinsel and reindeer headband. Hurley was wearing a brown tweed coat and Damian a black puffa coat and black scarf.

Damian shared the sweet snap with his 47 000 followers on Instagram with the caption: "Happy Christmas" with a Christmas tree and love heart emoji alongside.

The post triggered dozens of comments from followers, who said the mother and son were "twins" and "the most beautiful mother son duo".

This isn’t the first time Damian, whose father is US businessman Steve Bing, has posted photographs that show how closely he resembles his mother.

In July he posed in a blazer with oversized gold safety pins down the side – a nod to the revealing Versace gown worn by Hurley in 1994 at the London premiere of Four Weddings And A Funeral with then boyfriend Hugh Grant.

