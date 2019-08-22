Nils Kuiper Verberne painted the Mona Lisa on his neck with make-up. Picture: Instagram
Meet the man who can paint Mona Lisa on his neck using makeup. 

Nils Kuiper Verberne, who goes by the name of Lithunium Snow is a weird kid from the Netherlands doing his best with make-up and a camera.

Verberne creates magnificent paintings on his body you'd swear were tattoos. Recently, he did a Mona Lisa painting on his neck.

 At first, we weren't quite too sure but the results left us shaken. 