Y’all act so surprised every time I post any drawings like I didn’t paint the Mona Lisa on my neck with makeup in mirror view pic.twitter.com/JglAbCcvxc— Nils Kuiper Verberne (@Lithunium_Snow) August 20, 2019
The Mona Lisa 🌞🌞🌞 . (Swipe right) (also yes this is all makeup) Also like, what’s your favorite painting? . . Products used: @tatcha silk canvas primer @anastasiabeverlyhills modern renaissance palette (golden ochre, red ochre, Cyprus umber, raw sienna, burnt orange) subculture palette (new wave, dawn, edge, fudge) lip palette vol. 1 (3, 8, primary 1 and 3, 13 #norvina @milanicosmetics conceal + perfect concealer, metallic lights liquid eyeshadow (gold leaf) @sigmabeauty tint + tame brow gel (medium and clear) Sculpt highlight + countour palette (throw shade and shine on) (use code ‘Nils’ for 10% off 😘) @itcosmetics superhero liner @narsissist climax mascara, full vinyl lip lacquer in ‘at first sight’ @morphebrushes continuous setting mist @blackmooncosmetics orb of light palette (black, blood, worm) @nyxcosmetics can’t stop won’t stop powder foundation, highlight and contour cream pro palette @iconic.london Illuminator All @sigmabeauty brushes Septum and hair jewelry from @regalrose
Here's more of his exceptional makeup looks.
💫 The birth of Venus 💫 Products used: @morphebrushes 39A ‘dare to create’ palette @nyxcosmetics swear by it palette @nyxcosmetics ultimate palette @nyxcosmetics contour and highlight cream pro palette @anastasiabeverlyhills Amrezy highlight @Narsissist blush @narsissist afterglow lip balm @graftobianmakeup swan white body paint @nyxcosmetics HD studio photogenic concealer @juviasplace Saharan palette @blackmooncosmetics orb of light palette @balmainhaircouture silk perfume @sigmabeauty creme de couture palette Hair jewelry: @regalrose Septum jewelry: @patapatajewelry
Flower garden ⚡️ was inspired by pretty much everything @the_wigs_and_makeup_manager has ever made || QOTD: what’s your favorite place in the world? 🌸💐🌻 Products used: @fentybeauty #galaxypalette , @sashaunisex temporary tattoos, @katvondbeauty #tattooliner in #trooper @nyxcosmetics total control foundation drops @sugarpill #dollipop pressed eyeshadow @maccosmetics hyper real glow palette / flash + awe Jewelry: ear weights and wraps from @askemblastore , hair jewelry and necklace from @regalrose #yesnyxcosmeticsnl
Verberne is one of the few people who can create such looks. He's also a sketch artist and a Youtuber. Check out his channel on Lithunium Snow.