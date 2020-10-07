LOOK: This is what Britney Spears really looks like on a daily bases
The ‘Womanizer’ hitmaker has admitted she hates when people take pictures of her that she isn’t “prepared for”, because she often has to put “so much effort” into her appearance in order to feel good about the way she looks.
Britney made the confession as she shared a selection of photos on Instagram that showed what she “really looks like on a daily basis”.
She wrote alongside the snaps: “Instagram versus Reality !!!! I wanted to show you what I really look like on a daily basis !!!! I can get insecure when photos are taken of me that I’m not prepared for ….. so I have always put so much effort into my appearance … but you know sometimes it’s nice to not try so hard and pull down your walls every now and then !!!! It takes a lot of strength to do that !!! (sic)”
Instagram versus Reality !!!! I wanted to show you what I really look like on a daily basis 🤓 !!!! I can get insecure when photos are taken of me that I’m not prepared for ….. so I have always put so much effort into my appearance … but you know sometimes it’s nice to not try so hard and pull down your walls every now and then !!!! It takes a lot of strength to do that !!! PS another fun fact about me …. instead of cheerleading I played ball 🏀 in school and I was the point guard … I called the shots 😜🎪 but dear God we sucked … we only won 3 games each season 😂🙊🤣 !!!!! Psss in these pics ….. I was trying to fix a light 💡 but realized I was too short 🤷♀️🤷♀️🤷♀️😂😂😂😂 !!!!
The 38-year-old singer also used the post to share a fun fact about herself.
Meanwhile, Britney previously admitted she has "self esteem problems" and has been working with a fitness coach to arch her back as she believes her lack of confidence has caused her to “slouch”.
She wrote: "Body language is everything! The way you speak to yourself and carry yourself can effect your mood .... I have self esteem problems so I slouch ... These poses help me everyday become stronger and it's quite fun doing them. I feel so different everytime I do it, cause I'm not used to the feeling of my back being out !!!! ... By hanging upside down it opens my back and it enables me to breathe better and to open up. And to feel better. So here I go. (sic)"