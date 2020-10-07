LOOK: This is what Britney Spears really looks like on a daily bases

The ‘Womanizer’ hitmaker has admitted she hates when people take pictures of her that she isn’t “prepared for”, because she often has to put “so much effort” into her appearance in order to feel good about the way she looks.

Britney made the confession as she shared a selection of photos on Instagram that showed what she “really looks like on a daily basis”.

She wrote alongside the snaps: “Instagram versus Reality !!!! I wanted to show you what I really look like on a daily basis !!!! I can get insecure when photos are taken of me that I’m not prepared for ….. so I have always put so much effort into my appearance … but you know sometimes it’s nice to not try so hard and pull down your walls every now and then !!!! It takes a lot of strength to do that !!! (sic)”

The 38-year-old singer also used the post to share a fun fact about herself.

She added: “PS another fun fact about me …. instead of cheerleading I played ball in school and I was the point guard … I called the shots but dear God we sucked … we only won 3 games each season !!!!! Psss in these pics ….. I was trying to fix a light but realized I was too short (sic)”