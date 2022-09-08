LOOK: Top 3 nail trends to try this spring

My daughter’s favourite weekend activity is painting her nails. She gets out my embarrassingly large bag filled with all the colours one person can own and gets creative.

You’d be amazed by what a nine-year-old can come up with on tiny nails. And before I have parents coming for me, yes she removes her creative nail polish looks on Sunday night. She’s as big a fan of nail polish as I am. As someone who prefers to do her own nails, I’m constantly changing my nail colour, but it’s always so dull. Not the colours so much as the lack of fun designs.

That’s the one bonus for ladies who take the time (which I don’t have) to go to salons to have their nails done. The design options are endless. With so many possibilities, it’s often difficult to choose one and try something new.

Here are three spring nail trends you can look into the next time you go to your nail salon. 3D art: one of my favourite 3D looks is the water droplets and pearls, but if you’re looking for something more out there, singer Doja Cat has come up with the most unusual 3D nail designs. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Doja Cat (@dojacat) Chrome: one of the biggest albums out right now is Beyoncé’s “Renaissance”, and silver chrome is all over the visuals. Whether you go for silver or gold or even colour chrome like hot pinks, you’ll be bang on trend.