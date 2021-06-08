LOOK: Turn down for what? Pearl Thusi turns up the heat in sizzling bikini

The temperature might be dropping a few degrees, that doesn’t seem to bother Queen Sono star Pearl Thusi.

Earlier this week, the mom of two showed that summer bodies are really made in winter while slaying in a sexy two-piece swimsuit by clothing brand Agua Bendita.

Teasing her fans, she humorously captioned her post: “Can you think of better emojis?”

With more than 3.9 million Instagram followers, it didn’t take long for them to play the game, with even some of her celebrity friends joining in.

Her bestie DJ Zinhle responded with "body“ alongside a flames emoji, Zodwa Wabantu commented on the actress’s boss walk, followed by a series of flames and a crown emoji.

Last week, Thusi shared a video of herself receiving an LG fridge, but this isn’t any fridge – it’s the LG Instaview refrigerator worth R47 000.

According to LG’s website, the “InstaView Door-in-Door has a sleek mirrored glass panel that illuminates with two quick knocks, allowing you to see inside the easy access compartment without ever opening the door, reducing cold air loss to help keep food fresher longer.”

But that’s not all. Because LG InstaView Door-in-Door allows you to see inside without opening the door, you can reduce cold air loss by up to 41%.

LG calls it the “next generation of door-in-door” technology.

R47K is a bit steep for a fridge though. Does it come with social media followers as well?