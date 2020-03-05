LOOK: Vans drops new elevated apparel capsule Vans2K

Well known clothing brand Vans introduces its latest elevated apparel capsule: Vans2K.

The collection that is similar to the way an architect builds, and a skateboarder reimagines a DJ by taking a sound created by someone else and finds unique ways to make it their own.

To celebrate DIY music makers within global creative culture, this spring Vans introduces the analog-meets-digital Vans2K pack, a range that features premium fabrics, fashion-forward silhouettes and attention to detail.





Experience dip-dye knits, fleece contrast zigzag stitching, checkerboard screen prints and French terry fabrics in this elevated apparel collection.





The new Vans2k reimagines a DJ who takes sound created by someone else and finds unique ways to make it their own. Picture: Supplied.





Full of Y2K nostalgia, the Vans2K pack features over a dozen pieces of apparel and accessories.





The centerpiece of the collection is the Vans2K Anorak, a 100% ripstop nylon rain shell with a double patch pocket, invisible zipper at the chest pocket, embroidered label at left hem and a rubber label on the hood, as well as the Vans2K Crew, a dip-dyed French Terry cotton blend crewneck sweatshirt with embroidered labels on front chest and right back hem.





For bottoms, the loose fitting Vans2K Cargo Pant take centre stage, made of 100% cotton yarn dyed ripstop fabric with an inseam gusset and Vans2K collection branding details, alongside the Vans2k Fleece Pant, a heavyweight French Terry fleece made of a cotton/poly blend with side entry hand pockets featuring zip closure and collection branding details.





The latest men’s apparel collection is available at Vans' stores.