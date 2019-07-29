Damian Hurley is the spitting image of his mom, Elizabeth Hurley. Picture: Instagram

Elizabeth Hurley and her son Damian could easily be mistaken for twins. Not only is Damian as beautiful as his mom, he's now following in her footsteps and pursuing a career in modelling. He's even dabbled in acting when he appeared in the series "The Royals" alongside his mother.

Unlike the estranged relationship with his dad, businessman Steve Bing, Damian and Elizabeth are very close.

She regularly pops up on his Instagram page and he's often at her side when she attends red carpet events.

Damian, 17, appeared in his first modelling campaign for Pat McGrath’s new product launch, Sublime Perfection, working the camera in much the same way as his model mom does.

Looking at his Instagram page is a visual pleasure.

Even though most of his posts show his casually playful side, there are hints of intense chic.

