The new LCN Aesthetic Beauty Spa. Picture: Supplied.

Pretoria beauty rebels can look forward to a pampering promise land at the new LCN Aesthic Beauty Spa which recently opened in Pretoria East.



The launch event was graced by fellow beauty business owners, beauty bloggers and makeup enthusiasts who added a bit of glitz and glamour to the affair.



The brand has advanced itself by offering artificial nails as well as natural nail, hand, foot, make-up, eyelash extensions, micro-balding, facial, body and spa products.

The new LCN Aesthetic Beauty Spa was opened to create an environment to equip students with business skills.









Inside the new Looking Good LCN Aesthetic Beauty Spa. Picture: Supplied.





When asked about the opening of the LCN Aesthetic Beauty Spa in Pretoria East, she said “Our main focus is to provide excellent service to our customers and set a higher standard in the beauty industry.



