L'Oreal Paris partners with Powa for Women's Month

Well-known beauty and hair brand, L'Oreal Paris, partnered with People Opposing Women Abuse (Powa) this Women’s Month to help vulnerable women in South Africa.

Synonymous with the slogan, "Because You're Worth It,” the campaign aims to raise funds for Powa to support women affected by gender-based violence (GBV).

“L’Oréal Paris is extremely proud of this partnership because of its alignment with the brand’s ethos of championing self-worth and promoting the empowerment of women.

“Our brand slogan ‘Because you’re worth it’ is as relevant in today’s context where we grapple with GBV as it was in 1973 when the focus was on the emancipation of women,” said Marketa Havlik Liebenberg, general manager of L’Oréal’s consumer products division.

The brand also collaborated with 12 female social media influencers, who added their voices to the clarion call to end gender-based violence in South Africa.