L’Oréal SA to donate hand sanitizers to Covid-19 Solidarity Fund

Infections from the coronavirus continue to rise at an alarming rate, daily - impacting the whole world. To help combat the spread of Covid-19, L’Oréal South Africa has recently introduced a new range of hand sanitisers under its natural beauty brand, Garnier.

Twenty thousand hand sanitisers will be donated to the South African Covid-19 Solidarity Fund to assist healthcare facilities, retailers, and vulnerable communities.

“Community transmission is a high concern in densely populated areas where people are more susceptible. Hygiene measures such as frequent hand cleansing is an important factor in fighting the virus,” said Gilles Antoine, L’Oréal South Africa Country Manager.

To show solidarity towards those who are demonstrating extraordinary courage and selflessness in their efforts to combat the Covid-19 and still serve the country, Garnier will distribute an additional ten thousand hand sanitisers to local retailers’ employees free of charge.

On the impact of the unprecedented crisis, Antoine flagged the importance of a collective effort.

He added: “We will assist healthcare facilities with safeguarding healthcare and essential workers, who are working on the front line. During these unprecedented times, we strongly believe that it is our responsibility to support the teams who display courage and unwavering commitment to caring for patients.”