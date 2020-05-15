Lucy Hale thought Duchess Meghan was "so beautiful" when they first met.

The 'Pretty Little Liars' star appeared in the same pilot as the now Duchess of Sussex when she was 16-years-old, titled 'Secrets of a Small Town', and she admits she was overwhelmed by Meghan's beauty.

She said: "I didn't realise this because none of my scenes were with her, but it was an ABC pilot. I had just moved to Los Angeles. I was like 16. It was called 'Secrets of a Small Town', and she was in that pilot. I remember at the table read I was like, 'Oh my god, she's so beautiful,' but I don't think I ever spoke to her."

And as for meeting the Duchess of Sussex's husband Prince Harry, Lucy confessed that she has "only" come face to face with the flame-haired royal in her "dreams".

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, she quipped of the royal: "I've never met Prince Harry. Only in my dreams."