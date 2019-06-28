'Pretty Little Liars' star Lucy Hale. (Photo by Christopher Smith/Invision/AP)

Lucy Hale is keen to try vaginal steaming, as she thinks the natural remedy "sounds great". The 'Pretty Little Liars' star has said she's "so about" the natural remedy - which is believed to cleanse the vagina and uterus, regulate menstruation, and ease period cramps and bloating - and although she's never tried it, she thinks it "sounds great" and is eager to give it a go.

Asked if she has a stance on the technique, she said: "Oh, my god, I'm so about that. I want to try this. They offer it at a place downtown, and I'm not really sure what the benefits are. It just sounds really relaxing. I'm going to grab a girlfriend and we're going to go and get our vags steamed. Sounds great!"

The 30-year-old actress starts her day with meditation, and says it helps her "start her day off right".

She said: "I'm new to meditating. I don't know why I started so late in the game, but it's so important. I try to start my day with at least five minutes of silence. You can use an app: I have an app called Headspace that has guided meditation. But, honestly, even just sitting alone, focusing on breathing, and kickstarting your day that way - if you do that consistently, I felt a change. It helps me start my day off right."