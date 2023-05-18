Madonna's ‘shocking and titillating’ nude photos from controversial 'Sex' book to go on auction

Los Angeles - 'Hung Up' hitmaker Madonna's nude photos from her controversial 'Sex' book, which was released in 1992, are set to be sold at auction. The ‘titillating’ pictures were taken when the star was 34 in New York and Miami and could fetch as much as $30 000 (about R580K), reports 'Mirror.co.uk'.

The steamy snaps will be sold at Christie's New York and will be signed by Madonna, now 64, and renowned photographer Steve Meisel. Prices for the photos begin at a cool $49 000 and feature the 'Material Girl' star in her birthday suit posing everywhere, from burlesque hotels to the beach. 'Mirror.co.uk' further states that Madonna's 'Sex' book was released the day after the singer's fifth studio album, ‘Erotica’.

Speaking about the aluminium-covered publication, which contains S&M images and soft-core pornography and sold 1.5 million copies worldwide, Christie's deputy chairperson Darius Himes told 'The Sun': ‘’It was shocking and titillating. It captured so much white-hot energy coming off of Madonna in the early 1990s’’.