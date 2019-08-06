Makeup artist Sir John. (Picture: Supplied)

More and more people are becoming more vigilant about what they consume and actually taking the time to read labels on products they intend to buy. Wanting to know where it comes from, what it contains and the possible effect it will have on the environment are major factors consumers take into consideration before buying a product, says celebrity make-up artist Sir John. Would you be able to eat any of the products you apply to your face, lips and eyes? If you don’t think it’s safe to eat, why would you apply it to your skin?

Will the product harm the environment in any way? These were just a few of the questions that Sir John considered when creating his Volume 2 make-up rage in collaboration with W Beauty by Woolworths SA.

Makeup artist Sir John. (Picture: Supplied)

The celebrity makeup artist who has worked with stars like Beyonce, Naomi Campbell and Joan Small launched his new sustainable make-up range at a intimate media gathering in Cape Town.

Guided by the needs of Generation Z’s who have a holistic approach to what they buy, this collection is vegan-friendly, not tested on animals and that will "dial back while running forward".

With this in mind, we can brush on the shimmery highly pigmented eye-shadows, highlighters and the fiery matte lipstick (a summer must-have) guilt-free.

Sir John x WBeauty Vol.2 collection. (Picture: Supplied)

The Sir John x W Beauty range includes two highlighters, two matte lipsticks and a eye-shadow pallet.

This collection will be available in September at Woolworths stores nationwide.