Make-up guru Charlotte Tilbury says her husband has never seen her without make-up on

Charlotte Tilbury has sparked a major debate online after she once again insisted never showing her husband her face without make-up is the secret to keeping their marriage alive. The 48-year-old make-up artist drew criticism after she once again claimed her spouse George Waud - who she tied the knot with in 2014, a year after launching her £1-billion eponymous beauty brand - has not seen her natural face as she wears a "bedroom eye" look when they go to sleep, which she insisted keeps "the magic alive" in their marriage.

Charlotte - who has 11-year-old Flynn with first husband Charlie Forbes and Valentine, seven, with George - told the Daily Mail newspaper: “I take off my make-up, do my skincare, then I put on my Colour Theory eyeliner that lasts 16 hours and my mascara. “George has never seen me without my bedroom eye. Never! I tell you, keep the magic alive.” One social media user responded: “Alternatively I could just refuse to marry someone so shallow.”

Another wrote: “How strange that a woman who made her fortune selling make-up advocates for women to use more make-up.” It's not the first time the beauty mogul has said she won't go barefaced around her husband. Just last year, she said: "It's important to keep the mystery alive. I feel fabulous, and I get what I want. I have always been a big champion of speaking about beauty in a different way. Positively. [For instance] I never used the word anti-aging. Make-up is painting power, confidence, a frequency."

Meanwhile, Charlotte's brand was bought by Puig last summer. The Spanish fashion and fragrances business landed a majority share in the cosmetics company, but she retains a significant stake and will continue to act as chair, president and chief creative officer. Puig - which also owns Paco Rabanne, Jean Paul Gaultier and Nina Ricci - fought off competition from Unilever, L'Oréal and Shiseido Corporation to buy the controlling share in the company.