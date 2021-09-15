Make-up trends we spotted at New York Fashion Week

I know I’m not the only South African who’s had enough of winter. As much as we’ve enjoyed the novelty of playing in the snow, most of us are ready to kick off our winter boots and pack away our thick coats to make space for our frilly summer frocks and barely-there bikinis.

Warmer weather and relaxing of Covid-19 restrictions means more people will be getting out and enjoying the sunshine and being more social. This means that we can finally dress up a bit and put some effort into our looks. Once again get creative and have some fun with hair and make-up. As we slowly get ready for summer and dream about the outfits you’ll be rocking, here are a few summer hair and make-up looks we spotted on the runways at this year’s New York Fashion Week (NYFW) shows to draw inspiration from.

Bright eyes At the Proenza Schouler show make-up artist Diane Kendal took colour to the next level by painting the entire eyelid with bright blue, orange, or pink tones with skin dewy and flawless. PROENZA Schouler. Picture: Instagram At the Prabal Gurung show, make-up artist Sil Bruinsma, popped neon shades of electric blue, neon pink, and golden on the inner and outer corners of their lids.

PRABAL Gurung. Picture: Instagram Ear Make-up At the Collina Strada show make-up artist Alice Smith created fairy-like looks which extended to the ear. While our mouths still remain covered by masks it makes sense that ears will get some attention. COLLINA Strada. Picture: Instagram COLLINA Strada ear make-up. Picture: Instagram Colour eyebrows

If the Threeasfour show is anything to go by, pops of colour is a sure trend. While the models’ faces were kept bare, neutral, their brows popped with colour. The eyebrows were dyed in shades to compliment the bright avant garde outfits which ranged from blues to oranges. THREEASFOUR. Picture: Instagram Glitter eyeliner We all love a bit of glitter so this trend is enough to make any disco queen happy. At the Laquan Smith show, it was the glamorous glitter cat eye that had us spellbound. The dramatic shimmery eye make-up was created by make-up artists Sheika Daley and Jasmin Winnie Stephen.