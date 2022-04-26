Makhadzi launches her skincare range

The “Ghanama” hitmaker took to Instagram to announce the launch of her skincare line Mavoda.

“Let me introduce you to MAVODA, the product by myself, Makhadzi. I have been working on this one for years now. So many sleepless nights perfecting it for everyone,” says Makhadzi.

She adds that the products are for the whole family, including children.

She joins celebrities like Rihanna, of Fenty Beauty, Kim Kardashian, of KKW Beauty, and Kylie Jenner, of Kylie Cosmetics, who own skincare brands.