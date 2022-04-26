Makhadzi launches her skincare range

South African singer Makhadzi just entered the beauty market.
The “Ghanama” hitmaker took to Instagram to announce the launch of her skincare line Mavoda.
“Let me introduce you to MAVODA, the product by myself, Makhadzi. I have been working on this one for years now. So many sleepless nights perfecting it for everyone,” says Makhadzi.
She adds that the products are for the whole family, including children.
She joins celebrities like Rihanna, of Fenty Beauty, Kim Kardashian, of KKW Beauty, and Kylie Jenner, of Kylie Cosmetics, who own skincare brands.
In South Africa, we have Amanda du Pont, the co-founder of Lelive, a vegan skincare brand. There is also Mbali Sebapu from Soshanguve, the owner of Hermosa, a make-up brand, and Boity Thulo of Halo Heritage, a company that makes natural hair and fragrance products.
Actress Gail Mabalane also entered the beauty industry this year with Ethnogenics, an innovative local haircare range dedicated to combating hair loss.
“It was clear from my own hair loss journey that knowledge was the missing piece. I realised there was a distinct lack of education around how to solve the problem. This led me to create the Ethnogenics range and provide consumers with the information they need to make smarter and more empowered haircare choices aimed at preventing long-term damage to their hair,” said the “Blood and Water” star.
Makhadzi’s skincare range will be launched on May 6.