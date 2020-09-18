Managing the effects of exam stress on skin

We don’t know what is worse… Having to be tested on your knowledge or knowing that you are going to have to recover from the breakout that your skin goes into during exam time.

Our skins show our stress

Lamelle Research Laboratories says exam time is high-stress time generally. Add to this a diet high in sugar – “to give you the energy to study” – and sleep deprivation, boredom with being in the same place and a change in routine (so you may not be washing your face regularly) and before you know it – yes – a big, fat pimple on your cheek, or chin, or chest. And they just keep on coming.

Can I prevent it? How do I treat it best?

It is hard to prevent, and the stress you are experiencing will cause fluctuations in the amount of stress hormone – cortisol – in your blood. This fluctuation can change how your sebaceous glands function, as well as how inflammation develops in the follicle. Treating this will depend on how severe the change on your skin is.