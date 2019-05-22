Margot Robbie has become the new face of Chanel perfume. Picture by: Goodloe/ Lowery / Splash News

Margot Robbie has been announced as Chanel's new perfume ambassador and the Australian actress is following in the footsteps of the likes of Lily-Rose Depp, Kristen Stewart and Keira Knightley.



The Australian beauty - who is also a fashion representative for the brand and was the face of the luxury label's Coco Neige fashion line - has revealed that the opportunity is a "dream" for her because the Chanel woman is "powerful" and "feminine".





The blonde beauty has stepped out in several beautiful Chanel creations for many award ceremonies, most notably, last year at the 2018 Academy Awards at which Margot donned a floor-length white gown which was designed and made by the brand's creative director, the late Karl Lagerfeld.





However, 'The Wolf of Wall Street' star experienced a wardrobe malfunction once she got inside the ceremony as one of the embellished straps snapped off, but quick-thinking Margot simply took a sewing kit from an assistant and got to work mending the dress herself.



