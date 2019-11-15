Marilyn Monroe used to cover herself in Vaseline to achieve a "shiny glow", Hollywood actress Renee Taylor has revealed.
Hollywood actress Renee Taylor has revealed the legendary late model's amazing skincare routine, but admits when she tried it herself, it didn't go down so well.
Speaking at an event to celebrate 50 years of the Lee Strasberg Theatre & Film Institute, she said: "She came into class with Lee Strasberg one day and I just had to ask what she did. Marilyn told me, 'I rub my entire body down with Vaseline and then get into a three-hour hot bath every morning. It gives my skin a shiny glow.' So I tried that. I almost drowned."
Meanwhile, Marilyn previously opened up about her morning exercise routine.
She said: "Each morning after I brush my teeth, wash my face and shake off the first deep layer of sleep, I lie down on the floor beside my bed and begin my first exercise. It is a simple bust-firming routine which consists of lifting five-pound weights from a spread-eagle arm position to a point directly above my head.