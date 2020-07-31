Martha Stewart to launch CBD skincare line

Martha Stewart is launching a line of CBD skincare called 86 Elm, after her childhood home at 86 Elm Street in Nutley, New Jersey.

She told Entertainment Tonight: "It's called 86 Elm, and I haven't told anybody yet. I've been using that for the last six months, and I really think it has helped make my skin even more lustrous and good."

CBD, or cannabidiol, is one of more than 100 naturally occurring chemicals, called cannabinoids, which are found in cannabis and hemp plants and Martha has been lauding the product on her website and Instagram for some time.

In a post about her lockdown beauty routine, she previously wrote: "Where is my hairdresser Megan? Where is my makeup artist @daisybeautytoye? Where is my colorist Parvin Klein @bergdorfs? Where is my manicurist Luda @johnbarrettnyc? I think about you all daily as I attempt my own daily ablutions and preparations I warn all of you to not attempt frivolous 'fixes' during this time Wash your hair,condition it ,air dry it. Remove chipped polish and lightly file your nails, with all the hand washing apply lots of rich hand lotion and reparative ointments Cleanse your skin well and moisturise morning and night Tinted sunscreen is good all day and lipgloss of course Apply masks two or three times a week! If you can find CBD masks and serums use those (sic)."