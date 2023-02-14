Discriminating against someone because of their weight is unacceptable. However, this Reddit user doesn’t believe he was discriminating against a woman because of her weight, but rather looking out for her safety when she decided to not give her a massage.

A 25-year-old male massage therapist took to the AITA group to share an unfortunate experience he had with a 465lbs (about 210kg) client. The masseur, who works for a small spa, shared that he had to turn a client away and that it’s something he had never done before. “What happened was that we had a group booking for four people. As per usual I grabbed the questionnaire and waiver for the client I was going to take. When I saw her I became concerned as she was clearly over 400lbs (approximately 180kg). Aside from the weight capacity, I wasn’t sure if she would have been able to fit on the table, but I put that concern aside,” he explains.

“For the sake of safety, I decided to weigh her with the result being she was 465lbs. With the table’s capacity being 495lbs (approximately 225kg) I decided to not risk it. In the most polite way I could, I told her that for her safety I can’t service her. As an alternative, I offered our other services where her weight wouldn’t be an issue. Unfortunately, she was too upset/embarrassed and as a result, she and her group decided to cancel their appointments.” Because of this difficult decision his colleagues now absolutely hate his guts. They all believe that he should have been much more accommodating of her. Do you think he is an a**hole for turning the client away?