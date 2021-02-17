Meet Dr Michael Obeng, the man who removed Gorilla Glue from Tessica Brown’s hair

After more than a month, Tessica Brown, the woman who applied Gorilla Glue adhesive spray to her hair, has received help. Following several failed attempts to wash off the glue by using chemicals and going to the hospital, it was Dr Obeng who came to the rescue. He relied on science to resolve the issue, with one of the key ingredients to help dissolve the glue being aloe vera. To acknowledge this hero, here are four things you should know about him. He graduated from Harvard Medical School in Cambridge

The Ghanaian-born doctor is a Harvard-trained plastic surgeon and the founder of R.E.S.T.O.R.E. (Restoring Emotional Stability Through Outstanding Reconstructive Efforts) Worldwide. He also owns MiKO Plastic Surgery located in Beverly Hills, California.

One of the best plastic surgeons in America

In 2011, he was named one of “America’s Top Plastic Surgeons” by the Consumer Research Council of America. He also has a board certification from the American Board of Plastic Surgery.

He can reattach an arm

If you think removing glue was the greatest thing he’s ever done, then you are mistaken.

About two years ago, a teenager named Jonathan King broke his arm in an accident at school.

His left arm was cut into two pieces and he was rushed to the hospital, where Dr Obeng successfully reattached the limb by removing some ribs to streamline the waist and put it back together in a matter of 12 hours.

Is inspired by Denzel Washington

Besides saving lives, there are certain people he looks up to, and the seasoned American actor is one of them.

The reason he is so fond of Washington is that they both put God first.

After getting treatment from Dr Obeng, Brown has donated R290 739 from her GoFundMe to three families.