Meet Masedi Maredi, wet n wild’s new brand ambassador

The brand introduced the competition two years ago to allow beauty lovers to represent their brand.

Named #awildchange, the competition campaign featured local models and faces alongside the brand’s 2021 ambassador, Boitumelo Diale. It was the first time the brand used local faces, something it is planning to keep doing.

“I entered the competition based on the love I have for wet n wild’s make-up products. But I think I was just ready to be on the winning team for a change. I vowed to put in the work, shooting content, gathering broadcast lists and sending updates daily. I would send messages to random people on social media, I would even ask strangers in public to vote for me when the time came, and guess what? My family, friends, colleagues, everyone followed my lead. And I am so glad I listened to my heart,” says Maredi.

As a new ambassador, she will feature in the brand’s upcoming campaigns.