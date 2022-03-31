Meet Masedi Maredi, wet n wild’s new brand ambassador

Customer service specialist and mobile beauty salon owner Masedi Maredi is the new brand ambassador for wet n wild.
The brand introduced the competition two years ago to allow beauty lovers to represent their brand.
Named #awildchange, the competition campaign featured local models and faces alongside the brand’s 2021 ambassador, Boitumelo Diale. It was the first time the brand used local faces, something it is planning to keep doing.
“I entered the competition based on the love I have for wet n wild’s make-up products. But I think I was just ready to be on the winning team for a change. I vowed to put in the work, shooting content, gathering broadcast lists and sending updates daily. I would send messages to random people on social media, I would even ask strangers in public to vote for me when the time came, and guess what? My family, friends, colleagues, everyone followed my lead. And I am so glad I listened to my heart,” says Maredi.
As a new ambassador, she will feature in the brand’s upcoming campaigns.
Maredi walked away with prizes valued at R65 000, including a camera and studio equipment, a professional photo shoot, a make-up course, and lust-worthy product hampers to help kick off a beauty content-creating career.
She says out of all the gifts she received, the camera is her favourite. “I just want to cry thinking about it because I had been saying that I want one this year. I want to get into YouTube and explore my love for beauty on that platform. The ring light, the microphone, the backdrop selfie kit, the make-up course is all heaven-sent. My skills can only get better from here on.”