Meet Sofia Jirau, the first Down syndrome woman to model for Victoria’s Secret

Puerto Rican model Sofia Jirau made history this week when she became the first woman with Down syndrome to model for American lingerie company Victoria’s Secret. The 24-year-old featured the Love Cloud collection alongside other top models such as Hailey Bieber, Taylor Hill and Adut Akech.

Also on this campaign are Celilo Miles, a wildlife firefighter, Sylvia Buckler showcasing her protruding baby bump and Valentina Sampaio, the first transgender woman to model for the brand in 2019. Taking to Instagram, Jirau revealed how happy she is to bag this huge campaign. "One day I dreamed of it, I worked on it, and today it is a dream come true. I can finally tell you my big secret… I am the first Victoria's Secret model with Down syndrome!" reads the translation from her Instagram post.