Meet the designers who will be dressing Miss SA's top 10 for finale

The countdown for the Miss South African 2020 finale has begun. For the first time in history, the pageant has moved to Cape Town and will take place on October 24 at The Table Bay Hotel in the V&A Waterfront. All of the top 10 beauties vying for the Buhle crown will be dressed by local designers. These include House of Fabrosanz, Lena Lisa, Imprint ZA, TracyB Swimwear, Anel Botha Couture, Juan William Aria, La Art Neviole Emporium, Orapeleng Modutle Style Avenue and Scalo Designer. Miss South Africa creative director Werner Wessels is excited about the designers they picked to showcase SA's hottest talent. She said: “We have some of the country’s finest designers on board this year who will demonstrate how strong our design industry in this country is.

“The fashion segments were designed to start with strong monochromatic prints and then evolve throughout the night into an explosion of colour with each contestant wearing a chosen colour of the rainbow to represent the diversity and strength of our rainbow nation.

“The filming of this year’s pageant will allow us to showcase some of the fashion as viewers have never seen it before. It’s going to be a finale to remember.”

Miss South Africa 2020 will be crowned at The Table Bay hotel on Saturday, October 24, from 5pm.

The event will be screened live on M-Net and Mzansi Magic, and will be streamed live for an international audience.