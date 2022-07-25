Meet the designers who will be showcasing at the Miss SA 2022 finale

It’s all systems go for the Miss South Africa 2022 finale at the SunBet Arena at Time Square, Pretoria, on August 13. This year, the top 10 finalists will be dressed by prominent designers such as Casey Jeanne from Morningside in KwaZulu-Natal, Johannesburg’s Georges Malelu, Thando Thabethe and William de Beer, Juan William Aria from Weltevredenpark, Potchefstroom’s Jolandie Fouche and Soweto’s Zamaswazi Mathole.

De Beer of Willet Designs Couture, who has been working with Miss SA for years, is responsible for the top 10’s opening sequence gowns. “Prepared to be wowed! It’s like nothing that’s ever been seen on a pageant stage. Expect a New York fashion show with a combination of High Street meets couture.” Thabethe, the owner of Thabooty’s, will be showcasing at Miss SA for the first time, making sure the ladies look splendid in swimwear.

“Swimwear can be a designer piece, depicting a woman’s confidence and her ‘being able to walk in her glory’. I am looking forward to dazzling the Miss South Africa finalists at the same level of changing the game when it comes to swimwear.” The remaining designers will each design evening gowns for two contestants. For example, Malelu will dress Luvé Meyer and Keaoleboga Nkashe, Fouche will be responsible for Tamsyn Jack and Ndavi Nokeri’s gowns, while Aria will dress Anarzade Omar and Luyanda Zuma. Jeanne will dress Ayanda Thabethe and Lebogang Mahlangu. Mathole will be responsible for Pearl Ntshehi and Itumeleng Parage’s gowns.