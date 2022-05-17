Meet the Miss SA 2022 top 30 finalists

The cat is out of the bag: the Miss South Africa 2022 top 30 finalists have been revealed and there are some familiar faces, including Chuma Matsaluka, Bianca Bezuidenhout and Lehlogonolo Machaba.
On Monday evening, the Miss SA organisation announced the names of the 30 ladies who are hoping to be the next one on the throne.
The 30 hopefuls are an impressive and diverse group. Gauteng is leading the pack with 13 contestants, followed by Western Cape with five. KwaZulu-Natal has four, Free State two. Meanwhile, North West has two and Limpopo one.
Gauteng contestants
Anarzade Omar, 23
Itumeleng Parage, 22
Lebogang Mahlangu, 26
Misqah Snyders, 26
Mphoentle Plaatjie, 25
Naledi Matabane, 26
Nompumelelo Mampholo, 26
Nthabiseng Kgasi, 26
Pearl Ntshehi, 25
Shevon Periera, 25
Tlotlo Mabiletsa, 27
Zoey Seboe, 22
Boniswa Mapisa, 27
Western Cape contestants
Tyhler Duimpies, 23
Tamsyn Jack, 25
Luvé Meyer, 25
Chuma Matsaluka, 24
Bianca Bezuidenhout, 23
Eastern Cape contestants
Ayanda Tloti, 24
Bethany Damonse, 24
Thulani Ndzotyana, 24
KwaZulu-Natal contestants
Alyssa Smith, 24
Ayanda Thabethe, 22
Lisanne Lazarus, 26
Luyanda Zuma, 20
Free State contestants
Stacy Gossayn, 25
Fortunate Mabeleng, 25
North West contestant
Lehlogonolo Machaba, 25
Keaoleboga Nkashe, 26
Limpopo contestant
Ndavi Nokeri, 23
There is still a long road ahead that these ladies have to walk. They now have a task to impress this year’s Top 30 judges. The judges are Liesl Laurie, Tracey-Lee Lusty Horwitz, Khosi Nkosi, Makhosazana Zwane-Siguqa, Simoné Nortmann and Thando Thabethe.
The list will be narrowed to the top 10, which will be announced on June 13, to compete for the Miss SA crown.