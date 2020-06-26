Meet the Miss SA semi-finalists representing the Western Cape
The Miss SA top 15 was announced by the current queen, Sasha-Lee Olivier. Of the list, only two of them come from the Western Cape.
Jordan van der Vyver
Hailing from the Mother City, this 24-year-old international model spends a chunk of her time in the United States.
To enter Miss SA, she was inspired by Jo-Ann Strauss. She said: “My journey has been informative, gratifying and exciting.
I have enjoyed all the tasks, videos and interviews, as well as virtually meeting everyone involved. During such a complex time in our world, this pageant has been a beacon of hope in my life. Continuing this journey, I could not be happier!”
Jordan van der Vyver. Picture: SJ Van Zyl.
Savannah Schutzler
This actress from Rondebosch is 24. A Drama and Theatre Studies graduate from Stellenbosch University, she is also an accomplished equestrian, who doesn’t have a coccyx following a horse-riding accident.
On how she feels about making it to the top 15, Schutzler said: “I am beyond excited and grateful. I started this as a learning experience that freed me up to be myself; open to learning and not trying to be perfect.
I cannot say this has been my own doing; God has blessed me with opportunities which I never thought were possible, which allows me to enjoy the journey of learning more about myself in a new world.”
Savannah Schutzler. Picture: Willem Botha.
Miss South Africa is presented by M-Net, Mzansi Magic, Sun International and Brand South Africa.
