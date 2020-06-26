Meet the Miss SA semi-finalists representing the Western Cape

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

The Miss SA top 15 was announced by the current queen, Sasha-Lee Olivier. Of the list, only two of them come from the Western Cape.

Jordan van der Vyver



Hailing from the Mother City, this 24-year-old international model spends a chunk of her time in the United States.

To enter Miss SA, she was inspired by Jo-Ann Strauss. She said: “My journey has been informative, gratifying and exciting.





I have enjoyed all the tasks, videos and interviews, as well as virtually meeting everyone involved. During such a complex time in our world, this pageant has been a beacon of hope in my life. Continuing this journey, I could not be happier!”

Jordan van der Vyver. Picture: SJ Van Zyl.





Savannah Schutzler





This actress from Rondebosch is 24. A Drama and Theatre Studies graduate from Stellenbosch University, she is also an accomplished equestrian, who doesn’t have a coccyx following a horse-riding accident.