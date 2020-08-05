Meet the Miss SA top 10 finalists

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

The wait is over, Miss South Africa organisers have revealed the names of the ten ladies who will be vying for the crown. The Miss SA 2020 top 10 finalists are: Aphelele Mbiyo (24), an Mthata-born Integrated Marketing Communications graduate from Joburg. Also from Joburg, in Soweto is Busisiwe Mmotla (27), a Senior &FET Phase teacher, who graduated from the University of Johannesburg. Representing the Capital City (Pretoria) is Chantelle Pretorius (24) a full-time international model with a diploma in nutrition and is working towards finishing her B.Com Business Management degree. From Cape Town, we have Jordan van der Vyver (24), an international model who usually spends half the year working overseas.

Hailing from Chatsworth, KwaZulu Natal, is Karishma Ramdev (25), who is based in Joburg working as a medical doctor at the Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital.

Lebogang Mahlangu (24) represents Soshanguve, Pretoria. She is a food scientist working in research and development for a large multi-national. And from Butterworth, Eastern Cape, is Melissa Nayimuli (24) who resides in Sunninghill, Johannesburg where she works as an account manager for a marketing agency.

From Tshwane, Centurion is Natasha Jourbet (23), a B.Com in Marketing Management graduate working in PR at a firm of attorneys.

From the north is Shudufhadzo Musida (24) from Ha-Masia in Limpopo. She has a Bachelor of Social Sciences in Philosophy, Politics and Economics from the University of Pretoria and is currently doing her BA Honours in International Relations at the University of Witwatersrand.

Lastly, there is Thato Mosehle (25) from Klerksdorp in the North West. She is a doctor currently completing her internship to become an anesthesiologist.

One of these ladies will be named Miss South Africa 2020 on Saturday, October 24, in a glamorous pageant that will be screened live on M-Net and Mzansi Magic.