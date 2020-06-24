Meet the Miss South Africa 2020 top 15 semi-finalists

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share





The announcement was made on Wednesday, June 24 via Instagram.

Reigning Miss South Africa, Sasha-Lee Olivier, announced the Top 15 Miss South Africa semi-finalists vying for the Buhle crown.

The Miss SA top 15 semi-finalists represent Gauteng, the Eastern Cape, KwaZulu Natal, Western Cape, Free State, Limpopo and North West.





Miss South Africa Top 15 for 2020: Top row left to right: Anarzade Omar (Gauteng), Busisiwe Mmotla (Gauteng), Melissa Nayimuli (Eastern Cape), Savannah Schutzler (Western Cape) and Karishma Ramdev (KZN). Middle row left to right: Matsepo Sithole (KZN), Natasha Joubert (Gauteng), Shudufhadzo Musida (Limpopo), Olin-Shae De La Cruz (Gauteng) and Jordan van der Vyver (Western Cape). Bottom row left to right: Thato Mosehle (North West), Palesa Keswa (Free State), Chantelle Pretorius (Gauteng), Lebogang Mahlangu (Gauteng) and Aphelele Mbiyo (Eastern Cape). Pictures by Willem Botha, Yuveer Karunchund, SJ Van Zyl and Will Brown.

Palesa Keswa (23): From Sasolburg in the Free State, she has an undergraduate degree in economics and risk management. She is currently doing her honours in economics at the North-West University.



Savannah Schutzler (24): She comes all the way from Rondebosch in the Western Cape. She is an actress who graduated with a BA Degree in Drama and Theatre Studies from Stellenbosch University. She also has an honours degree in live performances from AFDA, as well as a diploma in media makeup and styling.



Shudufhadzo Musida (23): She is from Ha-Masia in Limpopo and has a Bachelor of Social Sciences in Philosophy, Politics and Economics from the University of Pretoria. She is currently doing a BA Honours in International Relations at the University of Witwatersrand.



Thato Mosehle (25): Last, but certainly not least, is Mosehle, who comes from Klerksdorp in the North West. She is a medical doctor and is currently completing her internship to become an anesthesiologist. She started entering pageants after a knee injury, which halted her plans to be a Protea netball player. From Sasolburg in the Free State, she has an undergraduate degree in economics and risk management. She is currently doing her honours in economics at the North-West University.She comes all the way from Rondebosch in the Western Cape. She is an actress who graduated with a BA Degree in Drama and Theatre Studies from Stellenbosch University. She also has an honours degree in live performances from AFDA, as well as a diploma in media makeup and styling.She is from Ha-Masia in Limpopo and has a Bachelor of Social Sciences in Philosophy, Politics and Economics from the University of Pretoria. She is currently doing a BA Honours in International Relations at the University of Witwatersrand.Last, but certainly not least, is Mosehle, who comes from Klerksdorp in the North West. She is a medical doctor and is currently completing her internship to become an anesthesiologist. She started entering pageants after a knee injury, which halted her plans to be a Protea netball player.

If you missed the announcement, these are the Top 15 (in alphabetical order) with their eye on the title.From Crown Gardens in Johannesburg. She has a BA in Strategic Communication in Marketing from the University of Johannesburg and enjoys cooking.Born in Mthatha and raised in Port Elizabeth, she currently lives in Lonehill, Johannesburg. Mbiyo holds a BA in Integrated Marketing Communications. She describes herself as a calm, positive and ambitious person who loves to host dinners parties.A Sowetan, who has been previously crowned Miss Soweto in 2017. She is a Senior & FET Phase teacher who graduated from the University of Johannesburg with a Bachelor of Education degree. Mmotla is currently studying towards a Diploma in Personal Training at Trifocus Fitness Academy to become a wellness coach.From from Tshwane, Gauteng, she is a full-time model and spends six to nine months a year working in Europe. She holds a diploma in nutrition that she obtained at The Blackford Centre in the United Kingdom and currently working towards finishing her B.Com Business Management degree through Unisa.From Greenpoint in Cape Town, she is an international model who usually spends half the year working in the United States. She is inspired by her mother, who is currently finishing her honours in psychology.Originally from Chatsworth in KwaZulu-Natal, she lives in Johannesburg where she works as a medical doctor at the Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital. She says she is blessed to have her family as her support structure during this time as working in the frontline has been stressful.This beauty is from Soshanguve, Gauteng. She is a food scientist working in research and development for a large multi-national company. She is also a social entrepreneur and owns a community bakery in Soshanguve. Mahlangu enjoys adventure such as exploring new hiking routes, running and exercising.She is from Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu Natal and is studying law at the University of Pretoria. Her goal in getting her degree in transformation and justice in South Africa.From Butterworth in the Eastern Cape, she is settled in Sunninghill, Joburg, where she works as an account manager for a marketing agency. She has a BA in Motion Picture Medium from AFDA and majored in television writing.This stunner from Centurion, Gauteng, is a Public Relations Officer. She has a B.Com Marketing Management Graduate from Boston City Campus.A proud Joburger from Bryanston, she is in her final year of a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration in Media Operations Management at Boston Media House.