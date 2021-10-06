Meet the Miss South Africa 2021 finale judging panel
Share this article:
The countdown to Miss South Africa 2021 finale has begun. On Saturday, October 16, one South African woman will be crowned Miss South Africa at the Grand Arena, GrandWest, Cape Town, taking over from the Venda beauty, Shudufadzo Musida.
This year’s judging panel includes a variety of familiar faces to the Miss SA pageant and someone from the international stage.
The all-women line-up includes several respected and influential personalities. Miss Universe Andrea Meza will be joined by Miss Universe 2015, TV personality, model and actress Pia Alonzo Wurtzbach, former Miss South Africa title holders Basetsana Kumalo (1994) and Tamaryn Green (2018), actress Shannon Esra (The Queen), vice-chancellor of the University of Cape Town Mamokgethi Phakeng and radio and TV presenter Dineo Ranaka.
Meza, the third Mexican woman to wear the Miss Universe crown, says she can’t wait to try the South African food.
“I am thrilled to be visiting South Africa – I want to try traditional food (and see if there are vegan variants of it) and hope to visit Robben Island! I am delighted to be on the Miss South Africa selection panel. I want to see the contestants’ personalities and their presence.
“I know that an international pageant such as Miss Universe looks for someone who is confident about herself and who is unafraid to break the mould. My advice to them is to live in the moment because this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Do what feels right for you, don’t change who you are because you want to fit in. Embrace your uniqueness!”
The top 10 vying for the crown are Bianca Bezuidenhout, Catherine Groenewald, Cheneil Hartzenberg, Jeanni Mulder, Kaylan Matthews, Kgothatso Dithebe, Lalela Mswane, Moratwe Masima, Tiffany Francis and Zimi Mabunzi.
One of the above-mentioned women will take home a package of prizes and sponsorships worth more than R4-million.