Meet the Miss South Africa 2021 finale judging panel

The countdown to Miss South Africa 2021 finale has begun. On Saturday, October 16, one South African woman will be crowned Miss South Africa at the Grand Arena, GrandWest, Cape Town, taking over from the Venda beauty, Shudufadzo Musida. This year’s judging panel includes a variety of familiar faces to the Miss SA pageant and someone from the international stage.

The all-women line-up includes several respected and influential personalities. Miss Universe Andrea Meza will be joined by Miss Universe 2015, TV personality, model and actress Pia Alonzo Wurtzbach, former Miss South Africa title holders Basetsana Kumalo (1994) and Tamaryn Green (2018), actress Shannon Esra (The Queen), vice-chancellor of the University of Cape Town Mamokgethi Phakeng and radio and TV presenter Dineo Ranaka. Meza, the third Mexican woman to wear the Miss Universe crown, says she can’t wait to try the South African food. “I am thrilled to be visiting South Africa – I want to try traditional food (and see if there are vegan variants of it) and hope to visit Robben Island! I am delighted to be on the Miss South Africa selection panel. I want to see the contestants’ personalities and their presence.