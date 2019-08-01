The face of Pond's top 10 finalists. Picture: Supplied.

Following on the yearly success of the campaign, this year's competition garnered over 15 000 entries from women across South Africa, all with different features, qualities, and unique stories to tell.





The Top 10 finalists are: Nandi Makhanya, Nomfundo Mlaba, Kgalalelo Letoaba, Phumza Tiya, Asiphe Nompozolo, Moipone Moraba, Katlego Morutoagae, Payal Ramlall, Keara Bothma, and Ashley Pillay.





“POND’S South Africa thanks every woman who entered the competition over the last couple of months! The process of selecting 10 finalists from the thousands of entries we received was no small feat, as so many of the entrants possessed all the qualities and features that resonated with the brand,” says Bawinile Kwela, marketing manager for Hair and Face Care - Unilever.





“It was evident from the number of shortlisted entries, that the brand forms part of many women’s everyday face care regime and is a brand that has been deep-rooted in the hearts and homes of South Africa families for generations.”





The next stage of the #IAMTHEFACEOFPONDS competition will involve the South African public, giving them the opportunity to vote for their favorite overall winner, who will be revealed on 20 August and named the Face of POND’S for 2019.

have announced the Top 10 finalists in its Face of Pond's competition, with the hopes of giving one South African woman the opportunity to join the ranks of Ayanda Thabethe and Thembi Seete as official faces of the brand, and walk away with R100 000 worth of prizes.