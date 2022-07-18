Meet the top 6 inspiring, strong 2022 Bold Woman Award finalists

In preparation for Women’s Month, Veuve Clicquot is launching the Bold Woman Award for the first time in South Africa. The inaugural award is part of a programme aimed at honouring businesswomen redefining success, pushing boundaries and inspiring others to follow suit.

Out of the 250 ladies who entered to be part of the Bold programme, only six made it to the finals, divided into two categories, the Bold Woman Award and the Bold Future Award. “It is the tenacious spirit and determination of these finalists we are overwhelmingly impressed with. These women redefine success on their terms and go beyond the status quo, just as Madame Clicquot did two centuries ago,” Veuve Clicquot CEO Jean-Marc Gallot. The 2022 Bold Woman Award finalists are:

Gugu Sithole – Director of Glamping Adventures.

Mathebe Molise – Founder of Beauty on TApp.

Yolisa Tshabalala – Co-founder and Director at Imizizi. Veuve Clicquot Bold Woman Award finalists Gugu Sithole, Yolisa Tshabalala and Mathebe Molise. The 2022 Bold Future Award finalists are: Captain Londy Ngcobo – Founder of Global Maritime Youth and Director at Womaritime Experts.

Mbali Sebapu – Founder of Hermosa Flor Cosmetics.

Phumzile Chifunyise – Founder of The Crop Box Africa. Veuve Clicquot Bold Future Award_finalists Londy Ngcobo, Phumzile Chifunyise and Mbali Sebapu. All these women are owners and founders of businesses that have been in the game for less than three years. They have shown significant growth and played a huge role in job creation. On July 21, they will be honoured at an event happening at The Forum in Joburg, where the two winners will be announced, joining the list of 410 winners in 27 countries celebrated by this coveted award worldwide.