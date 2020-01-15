Miss South Africa 2019 runner's up, Sasha-Lee Laurel Olivier has been announced as the new Miss South Africa.
Olivier takes over Miss SA duties from the title holder, Zozibini Tunzi who was crowned Miss Universe in December 2019.
She said she was thrilled to wear the Miss South Africa crown.
“I am so happy for Zozi who deserves, in every way, to wear the Miss Universe sash. I wish her every success. I step into big shoes. I just want Zozi to know that I will do my best to fill them," said Olivier.
Tunzi, who is now residing in New York said she is delighted that Sasha-Lee would be taking over her Miss SA reign.