Meet your new Miss SA, Sasha-Lee Laurel Olivier









Sasha-Lee Laurel Olivier. Picture: Twitter Miss South Africa 2019 runner's up, Sasha-Lee Laurel Olivier has been announced as the new Miss South Africa. Olivier takes over Miss SA duties from the title holder, Zozibini Tunzi who was crowned Miss Universe in December 2019. She said she was thrilled to wear the Miss South Africa crown. “I am so happy for Zozi who deserves, in every way, to wear the Miss Universe sash. I wish her every success. I step into big shoes. I just want Zozi to know that I will do my best to fill them," said Olivier. Tunzi, who is now residing in New York said she is delighted that Sasha-Lee would be taking over her Miss SA reign.

“I cannot think of anyone who is more suitable to be Miss South Africa. Sasha has it all: beauty, brains and, above all, a commitment to help others. I have no doubt that she will use her reign to help improve the lot of those in need.”

Miss South Africa Organisation CEO, Stephanie Weil said Sasha-Lee would, going forward, assume all Miss South Africa duties, as well as fulfilling her obligations to the sponsors.

“We are happy to announce Sasha as the new Miss South Africa because she is fully committed and ready to begin her reign.”

Through her #Itsnotyourfault campaign Olivier, a survivor of rape and sexual abuse who was not believed when she told adults she had been repeatedly raped is committed into making sure that people who, like her, have endured sexual assault, know that they are not to blame for their abuse.

“A very deep sense of shame accompanies rape and long term sexual abuse. Those who have suffered at the hands of the predators and perpetrators feel responsible for their own abuse, and are profoundly ashamed of what is happening, or has happened, to them.

“We need to change the commonly held perception regarding this – the shame does not lie with the the victim at all. Taking over the Miss SA title means that I am able to continue working to help women who, like me, have been sexually abused. It will be a top priority for me during my time as Miss South Africa, said.