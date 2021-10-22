Mihlali Ndamase has launched a new business and stirred some controversy too

Malakyt is a platform for beauticians to advertise their skills to attract more clients. It also allows clients to book services from hundreds of beauticians who do make-up, nails and hair.

Award-winning content creator Mihlali Ndamase has launched a new business Malakyt, and stirred some controversy too.

The fashion and beauty blogger who’s also a make-up artist, caused a stir on Twitter when the Malakyt website showed how much she charges for a face beat.

The post that has been taken down from the website stated that Ndamase charges R25K for a face beat (which might have been an error because it later changed to R2.5K).

Mihlali Ndamase has just launched her new business venture Malakyt.



Mihlali also shares she charges from R2500 for her make-up services.



Following an uproar on Twitter where her followers asked her if the prices were real, Ndamase clarified that the prices she put were only an example for other beauticians using the platform to showcase their businesses.