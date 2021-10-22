LifestyleStyle BeautyBeauty
Mihlali Ndamase at the Beauty Revolution. File image.
Mihlali Ndamase has launched a new business and stirred some controversy too

By Thobile Mazibuko Time of article published 15m ago

Award-winning content creator Mihlali Ndamase has launched a new business Malakyt, and stirred some controversy too.

Malakyt is a platform for beauticians to advertise their skills to attract more clients. It also allows clients to book services from hundreds of beauticians who do make-up, nails and hair.

The fashion and beauty blogger who’s also a make-up artist, caused a stir on Twitter when the Malakyt website showed how much she charges for a face beat.

The post that has been taken down from the website stated that Ndamase charges R25K for a face beat (which might have been an error because it later changed to R2.5K).

Following an uproar on Twitter where her followers asked her if the prices were real, Ndamase clarified that the prices she put were only an example for other beauticians using the platform to showcase their businesses.

“I haven’t done anyone’s make-up in years, it’s an example profile created for those signing up,” she said.

There was mixed reaction from tweeps about the prices before she explained that they were only used as an example.

“Like I’d never pay R20k for a handbag, but there are people doing that for LV because they want to be associated with that brand. If you’re at the level of fame Mihlali is at, you are obviously going to charge more than non-famous make-up artists would,” commented @naledimashishi.

Here are more reactions regarding Ndamase’s make-up rates:

