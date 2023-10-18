Millie Bobby Brown cries over Instagram beauty pictures

Millie Bobby Brown often cries over Instagram beauty pictures because she fears she will never look as perfect as the people she sees online. The 19-year-old 'Stranger Things' star has admitted she struggles with her self-confidence and says she always gets upset if she is having a bad skin day and then goes on social media only to see other women looking totally flawless.

She told Glamour magazine: "I have a huge pimple on my face. And I’m going to go on Instagram, and I’m going to see five different girls that look beautiful! Flawless! Stunning! And, okay, slay ... [I end up] sobbing, because I know, I know I don’t look like that." Bobby Brown also told the publication she tries to take care of her mental health by going to therapy, writing in a journal and practising self-care. She said in a video chat: "I go to therapy, I journal, I take self-care days.

“I think self-care is so focused on doing a face mask and putting a scrunchie in but actually, it’s lighting a candle and taking a moment to yourself, and counting your blessings and embracing your true inner self and nurturing that.” In a previous interview, the actress revealed she doesn't have many friends in Hollywood as she prefers to keep her social circle small, telling The Sunday Times: "You have to have good people around you. I don’t think it’s good to have expectations of anyone.