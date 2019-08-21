Millie Bobby Brown has launched a beauty collection. Picture: Instagram

Millie Bobby Brown has dropped a brand new beauty line of Gen Z inspired projects inspired by her great grandmother Florence. The 15-year-old actress - who is best known for her role as Eleven in the hit Netflix science fiction series "Stranger Things" - has dropped a brand new beauty line of projects inspired by her great grandmother Florence.

The line - which will include products such as Light Skin Tint, Eye Gel Pads, will be PETA-certified, vegan and cruelty-free and Millie insisted she wanted her line to be based around "individuality and bravery".

In an interview with WWD, she said: "I felt like a brand about individuality and bravery and being truthful should be named after somebody who was all of those things."

The "Modern Family" star went on to explain that the range is aimed specifically at young people, using the knowledge she's gained having started her acting career at the age of 10.

She said: "I've been in a make-up chair since I was 10, 11 years old, and I have really been introduced to all types of products.

"I've had special effects on my face, blood, all different types of foundation...I wanted to come into the space because there was a gap in the market for young people."