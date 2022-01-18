Minki van der Westhuizen joins Catrice as ambassador

South African model and TV presenter Minki van der Westhuizen has been announced as the new brand ambassador for Catrice. CEO of Cosmetix Cindy Nell-Roberts says that they chose to work with Van der Westhuizen because she is authentic, glamorous and has always used and loved the make-up brand.

“Minki – who is relatable as a mother, wife, daughter, sister and friend – values the high quality of the brand at affordable prices with no smoke and mirrors, giving all the savings back to our customers. “What’s more, we are excited that she is passionate about helping her fans and followers learn how to do their make-up,” says Nell-Roberts. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Minki van der Westhuizen (@minkivanderwesthuizen) Van der Westhuizen made her debut brand appearance for the MinkiXCATRICE campaign in December 2021.

She will showcase the same talent that makes her one of the media and entertainment industry’s most wanted names alongside fellow brand ambassador Anele Zondo. Zondo was announced as the brand’s ambassador in December last year. She stars in the AneleXCartrice campaign inspired by the fashion capitals of the world. Van der Westhuizen is the former presenter of “Pasella” on SABC 2 and the Afrikaans dating reality series “Boer Soek ‘n Vrou”.