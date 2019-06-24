Minnie Dlamini-Jones. Picture: Instagram



Media personality and philanthropist Minnie Dlamini-Jones who is known as South Africa's Diamond has officially launched her own skin care range.

Named "MD Body" after her initials, the star shared the news on her Instagram page where she has 2.9 million followers.





She said "I’ve been working on creating my own brand for a few long and stressful years but the results are so worth it! It’s a product I use & love and I hope you will too."





She further said that MD by Minnie Dlamini is for everyone who wants to look, smell and feel beautiful and is available at Clicks stores.













According to the product's website, MD is dermatologically tested and it's active ingredient is Eviolin.