It’s finally here!!! @MDBodySA is available at selected @clicks_sa stores nationwide. I’ve been working on creating my own brand for a few long and stressful years but the results are sooo worth it! It’s a product I use & love and I hope you will too. MD by Minnie Dlamini is for everyone, who wants to look, smell and feel beautiful 💎 It’s a journey not a destination #MDSkinCare
MD by Minnie Dlamini contains the breakthrough ingredient Eviolin which helps to: -Reverse the appearance of aged skin caused by lack of moisture. -Evens out your skin tone and provides a healthier, more radiant complexion. -Prevent dryness and keep skin moisturised for longer. #MDSkinCare
